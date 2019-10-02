AUD/USD technical analysis: Recovering ground, bears again ran out of steam below 0.67

- AUD/USD has bounced from sub-0.67 levels for the fourth time in three months.
- The gains could be short-lived, as technical studies remain biased bearish.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6715, still down 0.17% on the day, having hit a multi-year low of 0.6672 on Tuesday.
The pair faced selling pressure in the US trading hours on Tuesday after a key gauge of the US manufacturing data dropped to a 10-year low, triggering recession fears.
Sellers, however, ran out of steam below 0.67. Notably, the bears have failed to keep the pair below 0.67 at least three times since August.
The bounce from sub-0.67 levels, however, could be short-lived, as the technicals charts are biased bearish. For instance, the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending south.
The 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print and the MACD histogram is indicating a strengthening of bearish momentum.
Also, heightened US recession fears will likely cap upside in the AUD and other riskier assets.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6714
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.68
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
