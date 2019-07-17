AUD/USD technical analysis: Flirting with 200-hour EMA support near 0.70 handle

- The AUD/USD pair extended the previous session's retracement slide from near two-week tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The downfall has now dragged the pair to 100-hour EMA, with bears now eyeing a follow-through selling below the key 0.70 psychological mark amid resurfacing US-China trade tensions.
Sustained break through a support marked by 38.2% Fibo. retracement level of the 0.6910-0.7045 recent up-move will be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a subsequent slide towards the 0.6975-70 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for a further decline, albeit bullish oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets.
A follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to head towards challenging the 0.6900 handle before the pair eventually resumes its prior/well-established bearish trend and aim back towards testing support near mid-0.6800s.
On the flip side, the 0.7045-50 region might continue to act as a strong resistance, which if cleared will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for further appreciating move towards reclaiming the 0.7100 handle.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.702
|Daily SMA200
|0.7092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7045
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7071
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just above 1.1200, waiting for a signal
The EUR/USD pair is stable and confined to a tight intraday range, unable to run, despite upbeat EU inflation and disappointing US housing figures. Dismal market’s mood backing the greenback without boosting it.
GBP/USD bounced from fresh yearly lows at 1.2381
Sterling remains depressed amid Brexit jitters pushing investors away from the currency. UK data did not help as inflation met the market’s expectations in June.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure
Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.