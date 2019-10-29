AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls likely to aim towards retesting 0.6880-90 supply zone

- Builds on the overnight goodish rebound from the 0.6810 support area.
- Move beyond 0.6825 confluence hurdle seen as a key trigger for bulls.
Having shown resilience near the 0.6810 horizontal zone, the AUD/USD pair staged a goodish rebound on the first day of a new trading week and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday.
The overnight sustained move beyond the 0.6825 confluence hurdle was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and remained supportive of the ongoing positive momentum to near one-week tops.
The mentioned confluence region comprised of the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel formation and 200-hour EMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and support prospects for further gains, albeit slightly overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart warrant some caution.
Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 0.6880-90 supply zone, which if cleared might further inspire bullish traders and negate any near-term bearish bias.
Sustained strength beyond the 0.6900 handle might prompt some additional short-covering move towards the key 0.70 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6930 region.
On the flip side, the confluence resistance breakpoint, around the 0.6825 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 0.6810-0.6800 neckline support.
A sustained breakthrough the said support will confirm a near-term bearish double-top chart pattern on the daily chart and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards mid-0.6700s.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6784
|Daily SMA50
|0.6789
|Daily SMA100
|0.6851
|Daily SMA200
|0.696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6884
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6808
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6889
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
