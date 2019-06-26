AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move beyond 0.70 handle

- The AUD/USD pair climbed to fresh two-week tops on Wednesday and already seems to have found acceptance above 50-day SMA for the first time since April.
- The mentioned hurdle coincided with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 0.7207-0.6831 recent downfall and might now be seen as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
With technical indicators on the daily chart just starting to gain positive momentum, bulls are likely to aim towards challenging near two-month-old descending trend-line resistance near the key 0.70 psychological mark.
A sustained break through the said handle would signal a near-term bullish breakout and accelerate the upward trajectory towards monthly swing highs, around the 0.7020-25 region – also marking 50% Fibo. resistance level.
A follow-through buying should now set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards testing its next major barrier near the 0.7060-65 region or 61.8% Fibo. level en-route the 0.7100 round figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6960-50 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some additional weakness further towards the 0.6900 handle with some intermediate support near the 0.6920 level (23.6% Fibo. level).
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.698
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6935
|Daily SMA50
|0.697
|Daily SMA100
|0.7039
|Daily SMA200
|0.7106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6942
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7017
