AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trades at two-day highs, ignoring DXY strength

  • The Aussie is clinging to daily highs above the 0.6900 handle despite USD strength.
  • Resistance is seen at the 0.6910 and 0.6931 price levels.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. This Thursday the Aussie is holding above the 0.6900 handle despite DXY (US Dollar Index) strength across the board.
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market in November has been consolidating the October rally. However, the Aussie is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6910 resistance which can open the gates to a run to the 0.6931 level, just above the October high. Further up lies the 0.6960 level.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is keeping the ranging theme intact this week with intraday swings in both directions. Support is seen at the 0.6885, 0.6870 and 0.6859 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6911
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.684
Daily SMA50 0.6807
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6908
Previous Daily Low 0.6868
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6883
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

