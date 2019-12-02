AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie spiking at 2.5-week’s high above the 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie is trading at session’s highs as the London session is coming to an end.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6825/40 resistance zone.
 

 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot is having a sharp reversal up blasting above the 0.6800 handle and challenging the 100 DMA. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The aussie is starting December with a bullish breakout. The market is now approaching the 0.6825/40 resistance zone near the 200 SMA. If the bulls gather enough strength and break above it, the spot is set to continue its ascent towards the 0.6825 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is spiking up above the main SMA, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Support can be seen at the 0.6796 and 0.6780 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6822
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.6764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6822
Daily SMA50 0.6805
Daily SMA100 0.6822
Daily SMA200 0.6922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6754
Previous Weekly High 0.68
Previous Weekly Low 0.6754
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6764
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

