AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is approaching the July highs, trading near 0.7040

- AUD/USD is picking up steam above 0.7030 support.
- The level to beat for bulls are 0.7060 followed by the 0.7100 handle.
AUD/USD daily chart
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). It is currently challenging the weekly highs near 0.7040.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD is nearing the July high near 0.7049 as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls can drive the market towards 0.7060 and 0.7100 if they gather enoough steam.
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Supports are seen near 0.7030 and 0.7010, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7043
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7018
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6996
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
