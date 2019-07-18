AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is approaching the July highs, trading near 0.7040

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is picking up steam above 0.7030 support.
  • The level to beat for bulls are 0.7060 followed by the 0.7100 handle.

AUD/USD daily chart

The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). It is currently challenging the weekly highs near 0.7040.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart
 

AUD/USD is nearing the July high near 0.7049 as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls can drive the market towards 0.7060 and 0.7100 if they gather enoough steam.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Supports are seen near 0.7030 and 0.7010, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7043
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 0.701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6985
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.7018
Daily SMA200 0.7091
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7025
Previous Daily Low 0.6996
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6909
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6966
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.704
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7054

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

