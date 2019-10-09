AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie hovering near two-day lows ahead of the FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading near two-day lows ahead of the FOMC Minutes. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6720 support. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. This Wednesday the FOMC Minutes at 18:00 GMT can lead to some volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The AUD/USD exchange rate is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below the 0.6720 support level can generate a move down to the 0.6700 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 0.6751 and 0.6780 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6728
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6785
Daily SMA50 0.6781
Daily SMA100 0.687
Daily SMA200 0.6984
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6758
Previous Daily Low 0.671
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.674
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6657
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.678
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances from the lows amid hopes for a partial trade deal

EUR/USD advances from the lows amid hopes for a partial trade deal

EUR/USD is trading above closer to 1.10. China is reportedly willing to buy US agricultural goods, raising hopes for a partial deal. Fed Chair Powell repeated his optimistic view of the economy. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.22 amid growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.22 amid growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 after Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier said the prospects of reaching a deal are dim. The comments followed previous reports of an imminent collapse in talks.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes Meeting Preview: Balancing the odds

FOMC Minutes Meeting Preview: Balancing the odds

Two rate cuts since July have given Fed rate policy a firm downward bias.  Yet Chairman Powell and the governors have been reluctant to commit to the type of counter cyclical view that in the past would have reduced rates by much of the available margin.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures