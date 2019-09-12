AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie hits fresh weekly highs, nearing the 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading at weekly highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6890 level.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the market had a sharp rebound in September as the market hit the 50 SMA at the 0.6855 level.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The market is grinding higher as the bulls are breaking above the 0.6890 level. Further up lie the 0.6910 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is rebounding from daily lows and trading at fresh weekly highs as the market trades above its main SMAs. Immediate support is seen at 0.6873, 0.6860 and 0.6850, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.689
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.6863
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6782
Daily SMA50 0.6858
Daily SMA100 0.6907
Daily SMA200 0.7017
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6885
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.6862
Previous Weekly Low 0.6687
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6871
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6862
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

