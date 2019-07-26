AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging July lows near 0.6909 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is challenging the monthly lows near 0.6909 support.
  • The levels to beat for bears can be seen near 0.6909 and 0.6960.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market broke to new July lows this Friday.
 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is challenging the previous July low near 0.6909 support. If bears break below this level the market could continue to decline towards 0.6894 and 0.6833, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 0.6933, 0.6945 and the 0.6955 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6906
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 0.6951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7015
Daily SMA200 0.7088
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6985
Previous Daily Low 0.6942
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6891
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP

EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00

USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00

Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July. US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter. USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength

Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength

Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis. 

Gold News

BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone

BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone

Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  