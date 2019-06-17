- The Aussie is under strong selling pressure as the bears are challenging the lowest point in May at 0.6862.
- Bears will be looking for a daily close below 0.6862 which will add some more weight to the bearish case.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trying to break below the low established in May at 0.6862.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD is under strong selling pressure below its main SMAs. The 50 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA which is considered a bearish sign.
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. A sustained break below 0.6950 can send the Aussie to 0.6920 and 0.6800 figure. Resistances are seen at 0.6870/0.6880 and 0.6900 level.
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6933
|Daily SMA50
|0.7004
|Daily SMA100
|0.7061
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
