AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie bears challenge May lows and hit levels not seen since January

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is under strong selling pressure as the bears are challenging the lowest point in May at 0.6862.
  • Bears will be looking for a daily close below 0.6862 which will add some more weight to the bearish case.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trying to break below the low established in May at 0.6862. 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is under strong selling pressure below its main SMAs. The 50 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA which is considered a bearish sign.

daily chart

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. A sustained break below 0.6950 can send the Aussie to 0.6920 and 0.6800 figure. Resistances are seen at 0.6870/0.6880 and 0.6900 level. 

30 minute

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6857
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6872
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6933
Daily SMA50 0.7004
Daily SMA100 0.7061
Daily SMA200 0.7115
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6919
Previous Daily Low 0.6861
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6883
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6897
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6942
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6966

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

