AUD/USD teases bears around 0.6650 as hopes of US debt ceiling deal propel US Dollar ahead of PMI

- AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, turns bearish after sluggish week-start.
- Mixed prints of Aussie PMIs, hawkish Fed concerns join hopes of no US default to weigh on AUD/USD.
- Cautious optimism in the markets, sluggish yields fail to lure bulls.
AUD/USD portrays a downbeat performance on early Tuesday, following a sluggish start of the week, as it takes offers to reverse the mid-Asian session rebound from intraday low to print mild losses around 0.6650 by the press time.
In doing so, the Aussie pair bears the burden of the firmer US Dollar amid hopes of avoiding the US default, despite US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s failure to offer a deal to avoid the debt ceiling expiry during the latest negotiations. That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher around 103.30 during the two-day uptrend by the press time.
On the other hand, the preliminary readings of Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for May came mixed as the Manufacturing gauge reprints 48.0 figures versus 47.3 expected whereas the Services PMI eased to 51.8 from 53.7 previous readings and 48.9 market forecasts. Further, the Composite PMI came in at 51.2 compared to 53.0 marked in April.
Elsewhere, the challenges to sentiment due to the latest West versus Russia tension and the G7 versus China tussles also weigh on the Aussie pair. Recently, Russia flaunts its ties with China and said the trade turnover may reach $200 billion, which in turn makes China more despicable to the West. Considering Australia’s ties with China, such developments keep AUD/USD grounded.
Furthermore, the recent run-up in the odds favoring the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% rate hike in June, as well as no rate cuts in 2023, versus the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish hike, also keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures remain mildly bid near 4,220, up for the second consecutive day as it reverses Friday’s pullback from a nine-month high. With the upbeat US stock Futures, as well as the mildly positive performance of Wall Street, the benchmark 10-year and two-year US Treasury bond yields pause a five-day uptrend at the highest levels in two months.
Looking ahead, the US first readings of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for May will be important for the AUD/USD traders to watch for clear directions. Also important will be the US debt ceiling negotiations and the Fed talks.
Technical analysis
Given the AUD/USD pair’s Doji candlestick printed on Monday, as well as the pair’s sustained trading below the 21-DMA, close to 0.6675 by the press time, the bears are likely to approach a one-month-old ascending support line, around 0.6610 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6647
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6675
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6784
|Daily SMA200
|0.6712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6627
|Previous Weekly High
|0.671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
