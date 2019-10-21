AUD/USD surges to fresh monthly high after PBOC rate decision, China data

- AUD/USD rises to the highest since September 18.
- PBOC announced a minor change to one-year LPR, China House Price Index weakens.
- Trade headlines in the spotlight amid a light economic calendar.
With an extension of easy money policy at the largest customer joining trade positive headlines, the AUD/USD pair surges to fresh monthly high while taking the bids to 0.6860 during Monday’s Asian session.
China’s central bank, People’s Bank of China (PBOC), held its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 4.20%, down from the previous rate of 4.25%. The LPR is set based on a spread above the Medium-Term Lending Facility (MFL) rate on a monthly basis. On the economic front, China’s September month House Price Index dropped to 8.4% from 8.8%.
Adding to the Aussie’s strength could be trade-positive headlines from China’s South China Morning Post (SCMP) while warnings by the incoming European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde seems to have been ignored.
Risk-tone stays mostly unchanged despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit and mixed trade headlines. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields cling to 1.75%.
Given the lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, investors will keep a tab on trade/Brexit headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing above 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6852 becomes necessary for the pair to question September month high close to 0.6900, failing to which could drag the pair back to 0.6810 and 50-day EMA level of 0.6800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.