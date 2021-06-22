AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near 0.7500

- AUD/USD stays in the negative territory following Monday's recovery.
- US Dollar Index edges higher ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
- Commonwealth Bank PMI data will be featured in Australian economic docket.
The AUD/USD pair snapped a four-day losing streak and registered modest gains on Monday but lost its traction on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on a daily basis at 0.7505.
DXY clings to daily gains
The broad-based USD weakness allowed AUD/USD to erase a small portion of last week's losses on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 2% on the back of the FOMC's hawkish shift, lost 0.5% at the start of the week but managed to regather its bullish momentum.
Ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at 1800 GMT, the DXY is up 0.3% on the day at 92.11. Investors will keep a close eye on Powell's remarks regarding the inflation outlook and the timing of tapering.
May Existing Home Sales and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for June will be looked upon for fresh catalysts as well. On the other hand, the Commonwealth Bank will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Australia in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open modestly higher on Tuesday, suggesting that the greenback could have a tough time gathering additional strength during the American session.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7507
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7692
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7722
|Daily SMA200
|0.7556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7547
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7477
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.