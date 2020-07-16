- AUD/USD trades in the red near 0.6995 on dismal Aussie jobs report.
- Australia's jobless rate ticked higher to 7.4% and full-time jobs tanked.
- The Sino-US tensions keep risk appetite under pressure.
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to draw bids as Australia's jobless rate ticked higher in June and full-time employment tanked. The pair is currently trading in the red at 0.6994, having hit a high of 0.7012 before the release of the jobs data.
Australia's jobless rate rose to 7.4% as expected, having increased to 7.1% in May from 6.4% in April and the participation rate rose to 64% versus expectations for 63.6% and 62.9% previous.
Indeed, the Australian economy added 210.8K jobs in June compared to expectations for 112.5K additions, having shed 227.7K jobs in May. However, full-time employment fell by 38.1K following an 89.1K drop in May.
The weak data validates RBA's dovish stance on interest rates. The policymakers clarified in July's meeting that the cash rate will remain flat until progress is made towards full employment and inflation is within the 2%-3% target.
The uptick in the jobless rate coupled with the escalating tensions between the US and China could keep the Aussie dollar under pressure during the day ahead. US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, signed an executive order to shun Hong Kong’s special trading status and threatened additional steps that got the expected response from China.
As per the latest reports, the US is said to be weighing a sweeping travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members, a move that is likely to prompt sharp retaliation.
The S&P 500 futures are flashing red at press time, a sign of impending risk aversion, that could add to bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar. It seems the optimism generated by the news of coronavirus vaccine has faded.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7008
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6791
|Daily SMA100
|0.6539
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7038
|Previous Daily Low
|0.697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.