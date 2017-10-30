AUD/USD still room for a test of 0.7560 – UOB

AUD/USD still room for a test of 0.7560 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Aussie Dollar could still depreciate towards the 0.7560 area vs. the greenback, although this view has lost some traction as of late.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that “a test of the major 0.7630 support would not be surprising but 0.7600 is unlikely to be seriously challenged”. AUD dipped to a low of 0.7625 before rebounding quickly. Downward momentum has eased and the current price action is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, sideways trading is expected for today, likely between 0.7640 and 0.7700”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The 0.7630 target that was first highlighted last Thursday was exceeded as AUD dipped to a low 0.7625 during NY hours on Friday. Downward momentum has eased somewhat with the rapid rebound from the low but it is too early to expect a short-term bottom. The outlook for AUD is deemed as bearish until 0.7735 is taken out (stop-loss adjusted lower from 0.7755). Until then, another down-leg towards 0.7560 is not ruled out even though the odds for such a move are not that high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.