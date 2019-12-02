FX Strategists at UOB Group see AUD/USD still under pressure although a move to 0.6735 appears to have lost momentum for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD dipped briefly below our expected sideway-trading range of 0.6760/0.6785 as it touched a 1-1/2 –month low of 0.6755 last Friday Despite making fresh low, downward momentum remains lackluster. From here, AUD is expected to trade with a downward bias but any weakness is viewed as lower trading range of 0.6745/0.6780 (a sustained decline below 0.6745 is not expected)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD continues to trade in a ‘slow motion’ manner as it eked out a fresh low of 0.6755 last Friday (29 Nov). While the risk remains on the downside, lackluster momentum continues to suggest the next support at 0.6735 may not come into the picture anytime soon (no change in narrative since last Tuesday, 26 Nov). All in, the current mild downward pressure is deemed as intact unless AUD can move above 0.6800 (‘strong resistance’ level was previously slightly higher at 0.6810). Looking forward, if AUD were to crack 0.6735, the next support is at 0.6700”.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. Manufacturing PMIs from the EZ and the US and ECB's Lagarde's speech are on the docket.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Manufacturing PMIs and elections speculation are set to move cable.
Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion.
Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates
Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. The anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.