AUD/USD sticks to modest gains above 0.6900 handle, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Rallying iron ore prices helped regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
   •  A modest pickup in the USD demand/US-China trade tensions cap gains.
   •  Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for short-term impetus.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its Asian session positive move, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 0.6900 handle.

After yesterday's modest pullback from over one-week tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by upbeat Australian consumer confidence data. This coupled with a rally in the iron-ore prices - hitting record highs in China, provided an additional to the commodity-linked Australian Dollar.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid growing market expectations of 25 bps interest rate cut by the RBA in June and another cut during the second half of this year.  Adding to this, a follow-through US Dollar uptick further collaborated towards capping any meaningful recovery, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, concerns over a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions - especially after the US President Donald Trump's comments that he was not ready to make a deal with China, might also turn out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any attempted recovery for the China-proxy Aussie. 

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. 

Moving ahead, today's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6924
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6918
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6952
Daily SMA50 0.7047
Daily SMA100 0.7092
Daily SMA200 0.7137
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.694
Previous Daily Low 0.6912
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6864
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6935
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6963

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.

Gold News

