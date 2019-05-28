AUD/USD sticks to modest gains above 0.6900 handle, lacks follow-through

• Rallying iron ore prices helped regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
• A modest pickup in the USD demand/US-China trade tensions cap gains.
• Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for short-term impetus.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its Asian session positive move, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above the 0.6900 handle.
After yesterday's modest pullback from over one-week tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by upbeat Australian consumer confidence data. This coupled with a rally in the iron-ore prices - hitting record highs in China, provided an additional to the commodity-linked Australian Dollar.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction amid growing market expectations of 25 bps interest rate cut by the RBA in June and another cut during the second half of this year. Adding to this, a follow-through US Dollar uptick further collaborated towards capping any meaningful recovery, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, concerns over a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions - especially after the US President Donald Trump's comments that he was not ready to make a deal with China, might also turn out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any attempted recovery for the China-proxy Aussie.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Moving ahead, today's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6924
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6952
|Daily SMA50
|0.7047
|Daily SMA100
|0.7092
|Daily SMA200
|0.7137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene
GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned
Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region
Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.