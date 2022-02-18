AUD/USD sticks to gains near weekly high, just above 0.7200 amid positive risk tone

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD regained some positive traction on Friday and climbed to the fresh weekly high.
  • Easing Russia-Ukraine tensions lifted risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven greenback.
  • RBA rate hike bets further inspired the aussie bulls and remained supportive of the move up.

The AUD/USD pair retreated a few pips from the weekly high touched earlier this Friday and was last seen trading just above the 0.7200 mark, still up over 0.35% for the day.

Following the previous day's modest losses, the AUD/USD pair attracted fresh buying on the last day of the week and build on the recent bounce from the 0.7085 region, or the weekly low touched on Monday. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted an invitation to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week and raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. This led to a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, which undermined the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

The greenback was further pressured by the uncertainty about the pace of the Fed's policy tightening cycle, especially after the release of less hawkish FOMC minutes on Wednesday. In fact, policymakers failed to reinforce bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March, though agreed that it would be appropriate to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace. Moreover, the geopolitical developments could force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance. Apart from this, rising bets for an eventual RBA rate hike in 2022 extended support to the AUD/USD pair.

Investors, however, remain concerned about the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss dismissed Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops and said that the buildup around Ukraine has shown no signs of slowing down. Adding to this, US President Joe Biden accused Russia of fabricating a pretext to invade Ukraine. This might keep a lid on the market optimism. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to end on a positive note and record gains for the third successive week.

Market participants now look forward to the US Existing Home Sales data, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with fresh geopolitical developments and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7207
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.7191
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7128
Daily SMA50 0.7173
Daily SMA100 0.7245
Daily SMA200 0.7352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7218
Previous Daily Low 0.715
Previous Weekly High 0.725
Previous Weekly Low 0.7064
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7154
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7118
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7086
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7223
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7255
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7291

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1350 amid hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine

EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1350 amid hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine

EUR/USD is looking to break higher from 1.1350-1.1370 on optimism for diplomacy on the  Blinkin-Lavrov meeting next week. The US dollar holds steady as risk sentiment improves amid easing fears over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fedspeak, Biden's meeting in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to trade above 1.3600 early Friday as the market mood remains upbeat on heightened hopes of a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 9.1% on a yearly basis in January.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls keep eyes on $1,916 amid Ukraine crisis

Gold bulls keep eyes on $1,916 amid Ukraine crisis

Gold price remains underpinned by geopolitics, easing 50bps March fed rate hike bets. Blinken-Lavrov meeting next week sparks a ray of hope but tensions still persist.

Gold News

Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad

Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad

Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86. 

Read more

Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium

Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation

Ukraine and inflation are the twin poles of market concern. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would upend the world's economy, sending oil and commodities soaring, with a good chance of precipitating a recession. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures