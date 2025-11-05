TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD steady amid US-China tariff relief, US budget concerns

  • The Australian Dollar holds around 0.6480, supported by signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing.
  • China plans to suspend some tariffs on US agricultural goods starting November 10.
  • The US budget impasse weighs on the US Dollar, while markets reassess the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December.
AUD/USD steady amid US-China tariff relief, US budget concerns
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD holds steady on Wednesday, trading around 0.6480 at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day. Sentiment remains positive on the Australian Dollar (AUD) after China’s Ministry of Finance announced that it will suspend, from November 10, certain tariffs on US agricultural products. Beijing stated that the 24% tariffs on several US goods will be lifted for one year, while the 10% tariffs will remain in place.

This decision has boosted optimism about US-China trade relations and is supporting the Aussie, which is highly sensitive to developments in the Chinese economy. However, recent data from China’s services sector show a slight slowdown, with the RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) falling to 52.6 in October from 52.9 in September, matching market expectations.

In Australia, the S&P Global Services PMI rose slightly to 52.5, extending its expansion streak to a 21st consecutive month, while the Composite PMI edged down to 52.1. These figures confirm continued resilience in economic activity, even as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains cautious after keeping its Official Cash Rate at 3.6% on Tuesday. Governor Michele Bullock noted that core inflation remains above 3%, warranting a “patient and watchful” approach.

In the United States (US), the focus remains on the ongoing government shutdown, now entering its sixth week. The Senate’s repeated failure to pass a temporary funding bill raises the prospect of the longest federal funding lapse in US history. This paralysis weighs on investor sentiment and keeps the US Dollar Index (DXY) around 100.20, while markets have trimmed expectations for a December rate cut to 69%, down from 90% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Labor market data offered a modest surprise, as the ADP report showed private sector employment rising by 42,000 in October, far exceeding forecasts of 25,000, following a revised drop of 29,000 in September. According to ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson, private hiring resumed modestly, while pay growth has remained stable for more than a year.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%-0.04%0.25%0.28%0.01%0.13%0.03%
EUR-0.05%-0.10%0.18%0.24%-0.03%0.10%-0.01%
GBP0.04%0.10%0.28%0.32%0.05%0.17%0.07%
JPY-0.25%-0.18%-0.28%0.05%-0.22%-0.12%-0.20%
CAD-0.28%-0.24%-0.32%-0.05%-0.27%-0.16%-0.25%
AUD-0.01%0.03%-0.05%0.22%0.27%0.12%0.02%
NZD-0.13%-0.10%-0.17%0.12%0.16%-0.12%-0.10%
CHF-0.03%0.01%-0.07%0.20%0.25%-0.02%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers