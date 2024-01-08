AUD/USD steady amid upbeat sentiment as traders brace for Fed’s Bostic comments

- AUD/USD remains flat after early dip, with improved market mood and speculations on Fed rate cuts impacting the USD.
- Dallas Fed President's remarks on potential rate hike contrast with declining US inflation expectations in NY Fed survey.
- Investors eye upcoming speeches by Fed officials and key Australian economic indicators, including Building Permits and Retail Sales.
The AUD/USD turned flat during the mid-North American session on Monday after hitting a daily low of 0.6677, but an improvement in traders' appetite weakened the Greenback (USD). Additionally, speculations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut rates in 2024 remain shy, a headwind for the USD. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.6713, almost flat.
AUD/USD hovers at around 0.6710s as market sentiment and expectations of a dovish Fed, weighs on the US Dollar
Wall Street began the week on a positive note, except for the Dow Jones, dragged lower by Boeing’s 737 Max 9 issues that grounded airplanes worldwide. Investors seem confident they would ease monetary policy during the year despite Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan's comments not to rule out another rate hike, as financial conditions had eased. She added that the US central bank should consider slowing its asset runoff.
Data-wise, the US economic docket was scarce, as the New York (NY) Fed revealed in its Survey of Consumer Expectations, which witnessed households downward, revising inflation expectations for one year, to 3%, its lowest level since January 2021. Estimates for three and five years were lowered to 2.6% from 3% and 2.5% from 2.7%, both readings lower than November’s.
Ahead of the week, the US economic docket will feature a speech by the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic at around 17:30 GMT. On the Australian front, the docket will feature Building Permits and Retail Sales, both data for November on its preliminary readings.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/USD is neutral to upward biased, but buyers need to reclaim the 0.6800 figure so they can threaten to challenge the December 28 high of 0.6871. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 0.6900 figure. Nevertheless, if sellers’ step in and drag prices below 0.6700, look for a fall toward the confluence of the 50 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at around 0.6599/72, followed by the November 6 high at around 0.6523.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6713
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6741
|Daily SMA50
|0.6603
|Daily SMA100
|0.6499
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6748
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6839
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
