AUD/USD steadies around 0.7170, looks to register small daily gains

- AUD/USD erases major portion of daily gains during American session.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close second straight day higher.
- Upbeat market mood helps AUD stay resilient against its rivals.
The AUD/USD pair rose above 0.7200 earlier in the day but struggled to preserve its momentum as the USD started to gather strength during the American session. After erasing a large part of the daily gains, the pair seems to have stabilized around 0.7170 and remains on track to close the day modestly higher.
DXY rebounds above 93.20
Following the US FDA's authorization to use antibody-rich blood plasma treat patients infected with COVID-19, markets turned risk-positive at the start of the week. The greenback struggled to find demand as a safe-haven and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 93.00.
However, the risk-on environment helped the US Treasury bond yields gain traction and provided a boost to the USD. With the DXY turning positive on the day above 93.20, AUD/USD reversed its course and retraced its daily advance. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% and the DXY looks to end the second straight trading in the positive territory.
On Tuesday, the market action in the Asian session is likely to be choppy. In the second half of the day, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index data will be featured in the US economic docket. Later in the week, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium will be watched closely by investors.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7173
|Daily SMA50
|0.7041
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7138
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7168
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.