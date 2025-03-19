AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6330 as USD rebounds ahead of Fed’s policy

AUD/USD corrects further to near 0.6330 as the US Dollar bounces back ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision and dot plot.

The Fed is almost certain to keep interest rates steady for the second straight monetary policy meeting.

The Australian economy is expected to have added fresh 30K workers in February.

The AUD/USD pair extends its correction to near 0.6330 in the North American session on Wednesday from the three-week high of 0.6390 posted on Monday. The Aussie pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to near 103.70 after attracting bids near the five-month low of 103.20. S&P 500 futures have posted nominal gains ahead of the opening of the United States (US), indicating a slight improvement in the risk appetite of investors.

Investors expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50% for the second time in a row. Fed officials have been guiding that borrowing rates should remain at their current levels until they get clarity over the policies by US President Donald Trump. Market participants expect Trump’s tariff policies will be inflationary for the economy and could lead to a recession.

Apart from the Fed’s policy decision, investors will also focus on the doty plot, which shows where officials see the Federal funds rate heading in the medium and longer term. In the December meeting, Fed officials forecasted two interest rate cuts for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be influenced by the Aussie employment data for February, which will be released on Thursday. Investors will pay close attention to the labor market data as it will influence market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook. The employment report is expected to show that the economy added 30K fresh workers last month, lower than 44K in January. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 4.1%.