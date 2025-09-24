- Powell says risks to jobs are rising, but inflation is “somewhat elevated,” keeping the Fed cautious despite easing bets.
- US New Home Sales surged 20.5% in August, countering PMI weakness and limiting Dollar downside.
- Australia CPI ticks up to 3%, reducing odds of RBA easing at the September 30 meeting to just 8%.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) drops slightly versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday amid the lack of catalysts following remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, who stated on Tuesday that the Fed would continue to balance the dual mandate of the central bank. AUD/USD trades at 0.6590, down 0.11%.
Dollar holds firm after Powell stresses dual mandate; upbeat US housing data offsets cooling PMIs
On Tuesday, Powell said that the policy path is difficult for the Fed, which must consider both goals of the dual mandate “equally,” pushing back against almost certain rate cuts coming in the subsequent meetings. Nevertheless, market participants seem confident that the US central bank will reduce rates twice towards the end of the year.
Powell added that risks in the labor market had risen and that inflation remains somewhat elevated. He acknowledged that policy remains modestly restrictive, but “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments.”
Data-wise, New Home Sales in August improved sharply, from 0.664 million to 0.8 million, a 20.5% increase exceeding forecasts of 0.65 million. Although the data was positive, the latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) prints in the services and manufacturing sectors indicate that the economy is cooling.
Ahead, traders will eye the release of Jobless Claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and the Fed’s inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index for August.
In Australia, inflation metrics witnessed the CPI climbing from 2.8% to 3%, the upper end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range. Consequently, the chances for additional easing by the RBA remain slim, at just 8%. The RBA will meet next week on Tuesday, with market participants expecting the bank to hold rates.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The technical picture suggests that AUD/USD could test lower prices, despite hovering around the 20-day SMA at 0.6593. Buyers need a daily close above 0.6600 so they can challenge daily highs of 0.6628 ahead of 0.6650. Conversely, a drop below the 20-day SMA clears the path to challenge weekly lows of 0.6574, before extending its losses to the 50-day SMA at 0.6538. The next support lies at the 100-day SMA at 0.6514.
Australian Dollar Price This Month
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this month. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.38%
|0.36%
|1.19%
|1.13%
|-0.63%
|1.30%
|-0.55%
|EUR
|0.38%
|0.74%
|1.50%
|1.51%
|-0.26%
|1.68%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|-0.36%
|-0.74%
|0.64%
|0.76%
|-1.00%
|0.94%
|-0.86%
|JPY
|-1.19%
|-1.50%
|-0.64%
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.14%
|-1.69%
|CAD
|-1.13%
|-1.51%
|-0.76%
|-0.00%
|-1.73%
|0.17%
|-1.61%
|AUD
|0.63%
|0.26%
|1.00%
|1.79%
|1.73%
|1.95%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-1.30%
|-1.68%
|-0.94%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-1.95%
|-1.78%
|CHF
|0.55%
|0.18%
|0.86%
|1.69%
|1.61%
|-0.13%
|1.78%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3400 on dovish Bailey remarks
GBP/USD extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below 1.3450 on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone, combined with dovish remarks from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold corrects from record-high, trades near $3,760
Gold extends the correction from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday and trades near $3,760. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
To Catch a Falling Knife: Adobe, The Trade Desk and Accenture Premium
Powell scares market with talk of high equity valuations. Adobe stock offers a nice entry at $275 if shares continue their decline. After a 60% YTD decline, The Trade Desk is a good bet at $40. Bulls should hit the buy button on Accenture at $213.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.