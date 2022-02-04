- US January’s Nonfarm Payrolls report crushed expectations to rise 467K vs. 150K.
- The Australian dollar edges lower during the North American session, down 1.02%.
- AUD/USD failure at the 50-DMA sent the pair tumbling under 0.7100 emphasizing its downward bias.
The AUD/USD snaps four days of gains losing on a better than expected US jobs report. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7066. A risk off-market mood keeps investors moving towards safe-haven assets, like the USD and the JPY.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value versus a basket of six peers, advances 0.24%, sitting at 95.59, underpinned by surging US T-bond yield, led by the 2-year up ten basis points, at 1.2998%.
US Nonfarm Payrolls surprise to the upside
In the meantime, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the Nonfarm Payrolls reports for January, which added 467K employments, larger than the 150K estimated by analysts. During the week, White House economic advisers and Philadelphia’s Fed President Harker down talked about January’s employment report, which was expected worse than estimates, per the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron strain.
Digging deeper, the Unemployment Rate increased to 4.0%, a tenth higher but, the highlight was Average Hourly Earnings, which rose to 5.7% vs. 5.2% foreseen, which puts the Fed under pressure to hike rates more than the 25 bps priced in for the March meeting.
On the Australian dollar side, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy emphasized that the board is “prepared to be patient” and will monitor factors that could affect the Australian inflation outlook. The central bank reiterated that ending the QE program does not suggest a rate hike in the future.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is downward biased, per location of the daily moving averages (DMAs), which reside above the spot price. Furthermore, the AUD/USD failure at the 50-DMA opened the door for further losses, sending the pair tumbling under 0.7100. The AUD/USD first support would be 0.7100. A breach of the latter would expose January 28 daily low at 0.6967, followed by a downslope support trendline around 0.6930-45.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|0.713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7163
|Daily SMA50
|0.7165
|Daily SMA100
|0.7255
|Daily SMA200
|0.7383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7223
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls down on upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD trimmed intraday gains, currently trading sub-1.1450 amid picking up dollar's demand post-NFP. US January data painted a much stronger job sector than anticipated. ECB-related gains are likely to be whipped off.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3500 with renewed dollar's strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3500. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released an upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls reports, fueling the greenback.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.
NFP Quick Analysis: America overcomes Omicron, more fuel for the Fed and the dollar Premium
The US economy is on fire – there is no other way to interpret the Nonfarm Payrolls report for January 2022. The economy gained 467,000 jobs, roughly triple the early expectations – and on top of a revision worth more than 300K for December.