AUD/USD skids below 0.6700 amid Sino-US tensions over Taiwan, US NFP hogs limelight

- AUD/USD has surrendered the immediate support of 0.6700 as US-China tension has strengthened the risk-off mood.
- Federal Reserve to remain steady amid deepening US recession fears and cooling US labor market.
- Reserve Bank of Australia has kept doors open for more rate hikes in case Australian inflation continues to remain persistent.
- AUD/USD is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern, however, weak momentum could weaken the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD has surrendered the round-level support of 0.6700 in the early European session. The Aussie asset is declining towards Wednesday’s low at 0.6675 as deepening United States-China tensions over Taiwan have trimmed the risk appetite of the market participants. US’s promise of delivering arms to Taiwan on a timely basis and strengthening economic cooperation on trade and technology has made China uneasy.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made an allegation against the US after the commentary from US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy for breaking commitment over the Taiwan issue. The event has triggered volatility for the Australian Dollar. It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and the deterioration of US-China relations would have a cascading effect on the Australian Dollar.
Escalating US-China tensions have trimmed the appeal for risk-perceived assets. S&P500 futures have stretched losses on expectations that US-China tensions could lead to some sanctions on the dragon economy. US equities have been registering bearish settlements for the past two trading sessions amid evidence of a slowdown in the US economy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks firm above 102.00 and is expected to extend its recovery further. However, the slowing US labor market could restrict its upside. The demand for US government bonds is recovering quickly in hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will consider an early pause to the policy-tightening spell. This has dragged 10-year US Treasury yields to near 3.29%.
Signs of cooling US labor strengthen amid lower job additions
On Wednesday, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) agency reported a decline in the number of job additions in the month of March. The US economy added 145K jobs in March, significantly lower than the estimates of 200K and the former release of 242K. Firms have slowed down their hiring process amid rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and a bleak economic outlook. A slowdown in the recruitment process after the release of weak Job Openings data indicates that the US labor market has started cooling off and chances are solid of an escalation in the Unemployment Rate ahead.
However, investors will get more clarity about the labor market condition after the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is scheduled for Good Friday. As per the consensus, the jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.6%. An economic indicator that could prompt US consumer inflation expectations is the Average Hourly Earnings data. The street is anticipating a deceleration in the annual labor cost index to 4.3% from the former release of 4.6%. However, monthly wage data could accelerate by 0.3% against the former increment of 0.2%.
Reserve Bank of Australia opens gates for further rate hikes
Considering the current monetary policy as restrictive enough to tame stubborn inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at 3.6% in its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. However, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has kept doors open for more rate hikes in case Australian inflation continues to remain persistent. It is worth noting that Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) has softened quickly to 6.8% from the peak of 8.4% recorded in December.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern on a four-hour scale in which every corrective move is capitalized as a buying opportunity by investors. However, lack of momentum in the aforementioned chart pattern is advocating a downside move in the Aussie asset ahead.
The Australian Dollar has failed in keeping the asset above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6730, which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a consolidation. A scenario of slipping into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 is highly likely.
Going forward, a break below April 03 low at 0.6650 will expose the Aussie asset to the round-level support at 0.6600. A crackdown below the round-level support would further drag the asset toward March 10 low at 0.6564.
Alternatively, downside bias for the Aussie asst would vanish if it manages to climb above April 03 high around 0.6800. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset toward February 23 high at 0.6842 followed by February 13 low at 0.6890.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6801
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 early Thursday, consolidating a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Upbeat German Industrial Output data fails to impress.
GBP/USD stays cautious near 1.2450 amid recession risks
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive near 1.2450 early Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Looming recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Greenback. Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
Gold eyes $2,000 as US-China tensions improve US Dollar’s appeal, US NFP in focus
Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to attract more offers and may find a cushion near the psychological support of $2,000.00 ahead.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Six key things to know about the financial world right now
The global banking sector has been hit by deep concerns over the impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening on the sector. There were large swings in various markets in March, but the stresses in financial markets have since substantially eased.