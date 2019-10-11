AUD/USD sits near weekly tops, challenging 0.6770-75 supply zone

- Trade optimism continues to underpin demand for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
- The USD remains on the defensive amid firming Fed rate cut expectations in October.
- The incoming trade-related headlines will play a key role in driving the pair on Friday.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second consecutive session on Friday and is currently placed near weekly tops, around the 0.6770-75 supply zone.
The pair added to the previous session's solid intraday bounce of over 60 pips from one-week lows and remained well bid amid growing trade optimism. The US President Donald Trump characterized the first day of trade talks between the top US and Chinese negotiators as very good and said that he is still planning to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.
Trade optimism remains supportive
Adding to this, a White House official said that the talks had gone probably better than expected. The incoming trade-related headlines raised the possibility of a currency agreement this week, which coupled with a more bullish market mood underpinned demand for trade-sensitive currencies – including the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to climb further through the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar, however, failed to capitalize on rising US bond yields and continued to be weighed down by increasing odds of another interest rate cut by the Fed in October, further fueled by Thursday’s softer US CPI figures.
Data released on Thursday showed that the headline US consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in September – the weakest reading in eight months – and held steady at 1.7% on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the core CPI rose by just 0.1% from the prior month, leaving room for the Fed to lower interest rates further at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30.
Moving ahead, Friday’s US economic docket, featuring the release of Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6773
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6772
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6867
|Daily SMA200
|0.6981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6776
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance
The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.
GBP/USD: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March
GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from 1.2582 has ended.
USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments
The demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened on the US President Trump's positive trade-related talks, allowing USD/JPY to jump by more than 20 pips. The currency pair picked up a bid at 107.89 at 00:50 GMT
Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up
US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.