AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues even as Fitch revises Australia's rating outlook to negative

- AUD/USD lacks a clear directional bias despite Australia's outlook downgrade by Fitch.
- RBA's reduced bond purchases could be helping the AUD avoid losses.
- China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target may bode well for the AUD.
AUD/USD is extending its multi-hour range play with sellers refusing to step in despite rating agency Fitch's decision to cut Australia's outlook to negative from stable. The rating agency affirmed Australia's prized AAA rating.
While Australia's prized AAA rating has been retained, the outlook has been revised lower citing the impact on the economy and public finances from the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch expects the $2 trillion economy to contract by 5% this year, mainly due to a sharp downturn in the second quarter. The economy is forecasted to begin slow recovery in the second half of 2020.
So far, however, the news has failed to have a notable impact on the Aussie dollar. The AUD/USD pair continues to trade in the range of 0.6550 to 0.6576, which has been in place since Thursday's US trading hours.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has recently winded down bond purchases with the three-year yield steadying near the target of 0.25%. That seems to be the source of AUD's resilience.
Looking ahead, the AUD may draw strength from China's decision to raise the fiscal deficit target to over 3.6% of its gross domestic product this year from the previous year's 2.8%. Essentially, the dragon nation will be spending more to support the economy.
However, if the US-China tensions continue to escalate, the risk sentiment will likely weaken, pushing the growth-linked Aussie dollar lower. China's Premier Li was out on the wires a few minutes before press time asserting that his government will resolutely oppose and deter any separatist activities seeking Taiwan independence. Li's comments come on the heels of the US decision to sell $180 million worth of arms sales to Taiwan.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6647
- R2 0.6624
- R1 0.6594
- PP 0.6571
-
- S1 0.6542
- S2 0.6519
- S3 0.6489
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bulls pause below 108.00 on BOJ’s status-quo
USD/JPY drops towards 107.50 after BOJ’s maintained the status-quo at its emergency meeting on Friday. BOJ cited virus outbreak fears, shows readiness to act. US-China tussle intensifies with the latest statements from the National People's Congress.
AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues near mid-0.6500s
AUD/USD lacks a clear directional bias despite Australia's outlook downgrade by Fitch. RBA's reduced bond purchases could be helping the AUD avoid losses. China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target may bode well for the AUD.
NZD/USD remains above 0.6100, shrugs off New Zealand Retail Sales data
NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand’s Q1 Retail Sales while extending recovery moves to 0.6125, despite mixed data, during the early Asian session on Friday. RBNZ’s Yuong Ha said that they expect to hold the OCR at the current level until March 2021.
Gold buyers look to regain control above $1,700
Gold prices extend pullback from a one-week low of $1,717.34, flashed the previous day. Although the US dollar recovery seems to cap the yellow metal’s rise, escalation of the US-China tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the bullion’s safe-haven demand intact.
WTI: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00
WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74. The black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75. Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers. Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.