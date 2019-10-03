AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat Australia trade balance data

- AUD/USD stays on the recovery mode ignoring weaker than forecast Aussie trade data.
- Risk-tone remains heavy amid global economic pessimism, trade tension.
- China’s holidays restrict market momentum, trade/political headlines will be followed for fresh direction.
Even after witnessing disappointing trade balance data, AUD/USD remains on the road to recovery while flashing 0.6715 quote amid early Thursday.
August month trade data suggests the headline Trade Balance grew less than 6,000M forecast to 5,926M whereas Imports and Exports also fell behind 1.0% and 3.0% gains to -3.0% and 0.0% respectively.
Earlier during the day, Australia’s September month AiG Performance of Services Index and Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) posted upbeat numbers but Services PMI from the Commonwealth Bank lagged behind 52.5 forecast and prior to 52.4.
The quote bounced off a decade low on Wednesday after fears of the US recession dragged the US Dollar (USD) down against the majority of its counterparts. Though, the gains were confined by the latest US-EU trade tussle and an absence of fresh clues from China due to the week-long holidays at the dragon nation.
It should also be noted that the latest White House Post weighs on calls of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment while the US diplomat’s comments that the US-China trade talks are moving around Hong Kong issue offered fresh impulse to traders.
Risk sentiment stays under pressure with Wall Street closed in red for second consecutive day while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesawing near monthly lows.
Investors may now look forward to the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data after the headlines Manufacturing PMI escalated the risk of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. However, this doesn’t defy importance of the trade/political headlines to determine near-term pair moves.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s recent bounce needs validation from late-September lows close to 0.6740 in order to challenge a 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6800 and early-August highs nearing 0.6820, failing to which could recall 0.6685 and 0.6670 rest-points while also highlighting 0.6600 during further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Indecisive near key support
The GBP/USD pair defended the widely followed 50-day moving average on Tuesday and Wednesday with Doji candles. The Doji candles have appeared following a sell-off from recent highs near 1.2580.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?
Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August. The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5. The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.