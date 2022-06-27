- The AUD/USD reports minimal gains of 0.03% on Monday.
- Higher global bond yields shifted Wall Street sentiment mixed, a headwind for the AUD.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Range-bound but skewed to the downside.
The AUD/USD seesaws in a narrow trading range, from daily highs around 0.6958 printed during the Asian session towards daily lows near 0.6910. At 0.6944, the AUD/USD trades above the middle of the aforementioned 0.6910-0.6960 region during the North American session.
The AUD/USD dropped due to falling Iron Ore prices, which declined from $131.45 to $129.71 a ton. Additionally, global bond yields ticked lower on news of fading global recession fears, pushed to the upside after one hour of the Wall Street open, which has shifted the sentiment to mixed, with US equities fluctuating between gains and losses.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, gave up some territory on Monday, down 0.32%, back under the 104.000 mark. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury yield grinds higher by close to four basis points and sits at 3.162%.
Analysts at Westpac expect that the AUD/USD could remain afloat at 0.6830
“The Aussie and Kiwi are softest in the G10 over the past week. Fragile risk sentiment and a startling slide in commodity prices are taking a toll. A relatively quiet global calendar suggests that equity sentiment could be pivotal in determining whether AUD/USD can remain clear of May’s lows around 0.6830,” analysts wrote.
In the week ahead, the Australian economic docket will feature Retail Sales for May on its preliminary reading, expected at 0.4%, which is less than the previous reading. On the US front, on Tuesday, CB Consumer Confidence for June is estimated at 100.4, down from May’s 106.4. Other releases include Wholesale Inventories, Trade Balance, Regional Fed Indices reports, and Fed speakers.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the Aussie dollar is still headed to the downside as the week begins. If AUD/USD buyers would like to regain control, they need to reclaim 0.7000 to ease the ongoing selling pressure on the pair. If that is achieved, AUD buyers’ next target would be the 20 EMA at 0.7047, immediately followed by the 50 EMA at 0.7078.
On the flip side, and on the AUD/USD's path of least resistance, the first support comes in at 0.6900, a breach below which would expose the June 23 low at 0.6869, followed by the June 14 swing low at 0.6850.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6944
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7213
|Daily SMA200
|0.7233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6958
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7049
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!