- AUD/USD trades slightly lower, down by 0.06% after bouncing from the 200-day moving average at approximately 0.6579.
- The Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), slowed as expected.
- Despite signs of cooling inflation, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises alongside US bond yields.
- In Australia, a weaker inflation report pressures the AUD, even though data shows a surge in business investment.
The AUD/USD is trading with minuscule losses despite being back above the 0.6600 figure after bouncing from the 200-day moving average (DMA) at around 0.6579. Yet, it remains trading in the red, with the pair exchanging hands at around 0.6610s, down by 0.06%.
Australian Dollar struggles for gains against a resurgent US Dollar despite bouncing off key support levels
A busy US economic docket boosted the Greenback (USD) prospects. Firstly, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), jumped by 3.5% YoY as expected and ticked two-tenths lower compared to September’s data. Consequently, headline inflation slowed to the 3.0% threshold for the same period from 3.4%.
Even though inflation is cooling, market participants piled into the Greenback, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed 0.58%, up at 103.44. US bond yields also advanced, with the 10-year benchmark note rising seven basis points to 4.33%.
Other data showed the labor market in the US is easing as well as inflation after the unemployment claims for the last week rose by 218K, exceeding the previous reading of 211K but less than the forecasts. Yesterday, the Beige Book revealed that demand for labor “continued to ease” for several weeks to mid-November. That said, next week’s Nonfarm Payrolls report would be interesting and the last piece of the puzzle that could cement the Fed’s case to end its tightening cycle.
On the Australian front, a softer inflation report on Wednesday weighed on the Aussie Dollar’s (AUD) prospects. Nevertheless, Thursday’s data revealed that business investment soared to an eight-year high in September, even though Chinese data showed that business activity continues to cool down.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
As the AUD/USD daily chart depicts, the uptrend remains intact, with the pair bouncing off the 0.6571 eight pips below the 200-DMA, which buyers take advantage of to open fresh long positions, as witnessed by price action. Nevertheless, they must keep the exchange rate above 0.6600 so they can threaten to challenge the next resistance at 0.6676, the November 28 high, ahead of the 0.6700 mark. On the other hand, with a daily close below 0.6600, sellers could push the exchange rates toward the 200-DMA.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6604
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6502
|Daily SMA50
|0.642
|Daily SMA100
|0.648
|Daily SMA200
|0.6582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6501
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits multi-day lows below 1.0900 after US data
The US Dollar strengthened following the release of US Core PCE and Jobless Claims data. EUR/USD reached four-day lows below 1.0900 and remains under pressure. The DXY rose above 103.50, extending the recovery from monthly lows boosted by higher Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends slide towards 1.2600 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD slid towards the 1.2600 region, retreating almost a hundred pips from daily highs. The pair weakened further after the release of US consumer inflation and Jobless Claims data. The US Dollar gained momentum boosted by higher Treasury yields.
Gold eases as investors rush away from safety
Financial markets turned optimistic after US inflation eased further in November. Speculative interest increases bets of a shift in central banks' monetary policy. XAU/USD is in a bearish corrective decline in the near term, slide should remain limited.
Kyber exploiter asks for complete control of all assets after nearly $50 million exploit
Kyber Network, a cross-chain decentralized exchange and aggregator, was hit by an exploit that drained nearly $50 million in cryptocurrencies from its liquidity pools. The exploiter contacted the team, asking them to await a statement concerning a “potential treaty.”
Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday
Salesforce (CRM) is the main story on Thursday. The enterprise software company utilized artificial-intelligence-based (AI) integrations in its product suite to grow profits and revenue for the third quarter.