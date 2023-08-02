AUD/USD seems vulnerable near multi-week low, break below 0.6600 awaited

- AUD/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band just above a nearly one-month low.
- RBA’s inaction and China’s economic woes continue to cap the Australian Dollar.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike offset Fitch downgrade and lend support to the USD.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional losses for the the major.
The AUD/USD pair consolidates its recent downfall to a nearly one-month low and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 0.6600 round-figure mark, nearly unchanged for the day, and the lack of any meaningful buying supports propsects for an extendion of the recent descending trend witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
The AUD/USD pair did get a minor lift in the wake of some intraday US Dollar (USD) selling that followed the Fitch downgrade of the US Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The intial market reaction, however, remains limited on the back of a generally softer risk tone, which tends to undermine the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, rising bets for one more 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September or November act as a tailwind for the USD and contribute to caping the upside for the major.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Furthermore, the incoming US macro data points to an extremely resilient economy and further supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and lends support to the USD. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to leave rates unchanged on Tuesday favours the AUD/USD bears.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside, though hopes for more stimulus from China could help limit losses for the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.6600 mark before positioning for further losses. Traders now look to the US ADP report on privaet-sector employment, due later during the early North American session, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6737
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6623
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
