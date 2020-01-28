Further losses are seen in the Aussie dollar in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The large and rapid decline in AUD (0.6759, -0.96%) is accompanied by strong momentum. However, the decline is deep in oversold territory and while a dip below the overnight low of 0.6752 would not be surprising, the next support at 0.6725 is likely out of reach. On the upside, only a move above 0.6795 would indicate that current weakness in AUD has stabilized (minor resistance is at 0.6780).
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative for AUD was from last Wednesday (22 Jan, spot at 0.6845) wherein the ‘odds for AUD to move below 0.6820 have increased but there is another solid support at 0.6790’. After hovering a few days above 0.6820, AUD sliced through both 0.6820 and 0.6790 yesterday (27 Jan) and plunged to a low of 0.6752. The rapid improvement in momentum suggests further weakness in AUD. That said, severely oversold conditions indicate that the 2019 low at 0.6670 may not come into the picture. All in, AUD is expected to stay on the back foot unless it can reclaim the ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.6830.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh yearly lows, about to challenge 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the critical level, as the dollar’s demand eased but didn’t recede. Market players waiting for US Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves
GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.
Bitcoin moving on the razor edge
Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed
WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.
USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish
Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.