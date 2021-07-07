AUD/USD rises to the 0.7500 area after FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar retreats after the Fed’s minutes.
  • AUD/USD consolidates recovery from 0.7460, still unable to recover 0.7500.

The AUD/USD rose from 0.7485 to 0.7506 following the release of the FOMC minutes. A decline of the greenback boosted the pair that erased daily losses. It still trades near closer to the monthly low than to Tuesday’s top.

No major surprises from the minutes

The minutes showed Fed officials consider the standard of “substantial further progress” needed to adjust monetary policy was seen as not having yet been met. Various FOMC members mentioned they expect conditions to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met earlier than previously expected.

The US dollar pulled back across the board after the minutes, erasing daily gains. The DXY turned negative, falling to the 92.50 zone. US yields remain near daily lows. The10-year stands at 1.31%, on its way to the lowest close since February 18.

Short-term outlook

The AUD/USD still holds a bearish bias, with price well under the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). A recovery above 0.7540 would alleviate the pressure and above 0.7600/05 the Aussie will strengthen. The 20 and 200-day SMA converge at the 0.7560 area that will be a level to watch.

On the flip side, the key support stands at 0.7455. A consolidation below would clear the way to more losses, with the first target around 0.7400.

Technical levels

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7485
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.7499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7583
Daily SMA50 0.7686
Daily SMA100 0.7704
Daily SMA200 0.7575
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7599
Previous Daily Low 0.748
Previous Weekly High 0.7603
Previous Weekly Low 0.7445
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7525
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7453
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7406
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7333
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7645
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks modestly higher with FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD ticks modestly higher with FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD bounced modestly with the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, as the committee repeated the standard "substantial further progress" before twisting the current monetary policy. Pledged for continued support helped high-yielding assets on their way up. 

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steady around 1.3800 on modest mood improvement

GBP/USD steady around 1.3800 on modest mood improvement

GBP/USD trades around 1.3800, hardly up after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The resurgent number of coronavirus contagions in the UK cap the pound, despite the government is determined to lift restrictions on July 19. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD holds above key support, eyes $1,815

XAU/USD holds above key support, eyes $1,815

Gold closed the previous five trading days in the positive territory. Next resistance is located at $1,815 ahead of $1,830. US Treasury bond yields continue to fall ahead of FOMC Minutes.

Gold News

Rough Q2 for BTC to headline Tesla earnings, while ETH may drop 30%

Rough Q2 for BTC to headline Tesla earnings, while ETH may drop 30%

BTC unable to fulfill expectations of a meaningful rally after triggering a multi-month head-and-shoulders pattern. ETH shows exhaustion and may be near a decline. XRP remains unchanged, offering few clues as to directional intentions.

Read more

Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket

Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket

Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures