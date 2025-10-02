TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD rises to near 0.6620 despite weak Australian Trade Balance data

  • AUD/USD gains to near 0.6620 even as the Australian Trade Balance data for August came in weaker than expected.
  • The RBA kept its interest rates steady at 3.6% in the policy meeting this week, as expected.
  • Weakening US job market has boosted Fed dovish bets.
AUD/USD rises to near 0.6620 despite weak Australian Trade Balance data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair trades 0.15% to near 0.6625 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair gains despite the Australian Trade Balance data for August coming in weaker than projected.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Trade Surplus in August came in at 1,825 million on a monthly basis, significantly lower than the estimated 6,500 million and the prior reading of 7,310 million.

Theoretically, soft Trade Balance data weighs on the Australian Dollar (AUD) as the nation’s export market contributes significantly to its overall growth.

Going forward, market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook will remain key trigger behind the next move in the Australian Dollar. On Tuesday, the RBA held its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%, as expected, and warned that inflation is proving to be persistent than what had been anticipated earlier.

“Components of the monthly CPI are a little higher than expected, and inflation is not running away,” RBA Governor Michele Bullock said at a post-meeting press conference.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain ground as the slowing United States (US) job market has prompted expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. The US ADP Employment report showed on Wednesday that the private sector labor force witnessed a reduction of 32K employees in September, while economists anticipated that 50K fresh workers were added in that period.

Another reason behind weakness in the US Dollar is the US government entering a shutdown after the stopgap bill failed to gain a majority in the House of Senate on Tuesday.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance (MoM)

The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Oct 02, 2025 01:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 1,825M

Consensus: 6,500M

Previous: 7,310M

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD builds on the latest upside above 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. The US Challenger Job Cuts data will be eyed in light of the ongoing federal shutdown. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session on Thursday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. Investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown amid expectations of a limited impact on the economic performance. 

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Best brokers in Latin America

Best brokers in Latin America

Choosing the right broker is essential for traders in Latin America to access global markets, manage risks, and maximize their trading potential.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers