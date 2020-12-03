AUD/USD revisits sub-0.74 levels after Aussie trade data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD drops to 0.7398 after rejection at 0.7420. 
  • Australia's trade surplus rose more-than-expected in October.
  • The AUD bulls ignore the upbeat data, take a breather. 

The Aussie dollar isn't getting any lift from the upbeat Aussie data released an hour ago. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading in the red near 0.7403, having printed a low of 0.7398 soon before press time. 

Australia's trade surplus rises

Australia's exports rose 5.4% month-on-month in October, following September's 6% rise. Meanwhile, domestic demand, as represented by imports, increased just 0.6% following September's 6.5% contraction. 

The trade surplus rose to AUD 7,456 million from AUD 4,840 million, beating the expected rise to AUD 5,800 million. A widening of trade surplus is positive for the domestic currency. 

However, the data released at 00:30 GMT has failed to draw bids for the Aussie dollar

The currency looks to be taking a breather, having rallied by over 400 pips from 0.6991 to 0.7420 in the past month. The currency pair closed above 0.74 on Wednesday – the first close above the psychological hurdle since Aug. 8, 2018. 

The factors responsible for the recent sell-off in the dollar, such as twin US deficits, expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus, and hopes for swift global economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines, could continue to keep the AUD better bid heading into the year-end. Should the equity markets correct, the US dollar will likely pick up a bid, pushing AUD/USD lower. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7401
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.7405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7314
Daily SMA50 0.7196
Daily SMA100 0.7199
Daily SMA200 0.6869
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.741
Previous Daily Low 0.735
Previous Weekly High 0.7399
Previous Weekly Low 0.7264
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7373
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7367
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7329
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7308
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7427
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7448
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7486

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs

EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs

The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.

Gold news

Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs

Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs

Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.

Read more

Extra week of Black Friday!

Extra week of Black Friday!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures