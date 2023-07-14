AUD/USD retreats from 0.6900 neighbourhood, bullish potential seems intact

- AUD/USD edges lower on Friday and snaps a three-day winning streak to a nearly one-month high.
- Rebounding US bond yields helps ease the USD bearish pressure and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle to cap the upside for the USD and lend support.
The AUD/USD pair pulls back from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark on Friday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong rally to a nearly one-month peak. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6860 region during the early part of the European session and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak, though the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
A modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar (USD) to stall its recent sharp downfall to the lowest level since April 2022, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, a slightly negative tone around the US equity futures further contributes to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle should limit any meaningful USD recovery and validate the near-term positive outlook for the major.
The US economic data released this week pointed to a further moderation in inflationary pressures and should allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance. In fact, the headline US CPI slowed to the 3% yearly rate - marking the smallest rise since March 2021, while the monthly rise in core prices was the smallest since August 2021. Moreover, the US PPI for June registered the smallest year-on-year rise since August 2020. This, in turn, reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates steady after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off at its July monetary policy meeting.
Apart from this, hopes that China will announce more stimulus measures to support the fragile domestic economy might also lend some support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). Adding to this, optimistic remarks by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that China-Australia relations have stabilised, improved and developed, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the AUD/USD pair. Bulls, however, might wait for a sustained breakout through the 0.6900 round-figure mark before placing fresh bets and positioning for any further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair on the last trading day of the week. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong weekly gains as the focus now shifts to important Chinese macro data due during the Asian session on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6878
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6895
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6785
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
