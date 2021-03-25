AUD/USD retreats below 0.7600 as market mood sours

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is having a tough time holding above 0.7600.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 92.60.
  • S&P 500 Futures turned negative on the day ahead of US data.

After rising above 0.7600 during the European trading hours, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction as the negative shift witnessed in market sentiment provided a boost to the greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7590, still rising 0.1% on a daily basis.

Safe-haven flows return

Ahead of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' fourth-quarter GDP report and the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, the S&P 500 Futures erased its daily gains and was last seen losing 0.43% on the day. Consequently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 92.67.

Earlier in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they are strongly committed to inflation that averages 2% over time. "As the economy recovers and makes substantial further progress toward our goals, we will roll back bond purchases," Powell told National Public Radio (NPR).

Later in the day, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will be delivering speeches. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes and a sharp decline after the opening bell could help the USD continue to outperform its rivals.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Friday.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.759
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.7582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7737
Daily SMA50 0.7736
Daily SMA100 0.7613
Daily SMA200 0.7367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7637
Previous Daily Low 0.7578
Previous Weekly High 0.785
Previous Weekly Low 0.7698
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7615
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7562
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7541
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7503
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.762
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7658
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7678

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

