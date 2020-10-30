AUD/USD retreats below 0.7050, clings to small daily gains

- AUD/USD rose to a daily high of 0.7072 on Friday.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade deep in the negative territory.
- US Dollar Index rebounds toward 94.00 on safe-haven flows.
After climbing to a fresh daily high of 0.7072, the AUD/USD pair erased the majority of its daily gains and was last seen trading at 0.7036, where it was still up 0.1% on a daily basis.
USD rebounds as US stocks turn red
The heavy bearish pressure surrounding major equity indexes in the US allowed the greenback to regain its footing as a safe-haven and forced AUD/USD to turn south. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes are down 1.7% and 1.5% respectively, while the US Dollar Index is down only 0.05% on the day at 93.88.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that Personal Spending and Personal Income increased by 1.4% and 0.9% in September, respectively. Although these figures came in better than analysts' estimates, they failed to help market sentiment improve.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and month-end flows could cause market volatility to increase.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7043
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7125
|Daily SMA50
|0.7189
|Daily SMA100
|0.7112
|Daily SMA200
|0.6799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7077
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7002
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.702
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
