AUD/USD retreats after being unable to break 0.7280/85

- AUD/USD holds upside bias, although capped by 0.7280/85.
- US data: ADP report comes above expectations.
- Fed’s Powell: Fed prepared to raise rates in March, economic outlook uncertain.
The AUD/USD is rising modestly on Wednesday on the back of a recovery in risk sentiment and amid higher commodity prices. The pair peaked at 0.7281 and then pulled back to 0.7265. It is moving sideways, holding onto recent gains.
In Wall Street, the main indices are rising 0.65% on average. The US dollar is mixed. It gained some momentum after the ADP report for February that came in above expectations. US yields are higher, helping the greenback. Fed’s Powell is about to testify before Congress. In his initial remarks, he mentioned that the Fed is ready to raise rates in March.
Earlier on Wednesday, Australia's growth data showed GDP rose at a 3.4% rate during the fourth quarter, above expectations, and recovered after a Q3 contraction. “Australia is decidedly moving on from the COVID crisis. With c.80% of the population fully vaccinated, reopening of the economy now appears more sustainable. We upgrade our 2022 GDP growth forecast to 4% from 3.7% given the strong recovery”, mentioned analysts at Standard Chartered. On Thursday, data to be released in Australia includes the Commonwealth Bank PMI, Building Permits and trade numbers.
AUD/USD Short-term outlook
The outlook remains positive for the AUD/USD, particularly while above the 100-day simple moving average at 0.7235. A decline under 0.7230 would alleviate the bullish tone, exposing the next critical support seen around 0.7180 (20 and 55-day SMA).
On the upside, AUD/USD is facing strong resistance around 0.7280/85. A consolidation above 0.7280 should clear the way for 0.7300, with the next resistance seen at the January high at 0.7315 (January 13); the 200-day SMA awaits at 0.7327.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.727
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7175
|Daily SMA50
|0.7185
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7291
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7337
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch
Gold price appears choppy but within a familiar range above the $1,900 mark, as the prevalent risk sentiment remains the main market driver amid updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.
Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.