- AUD/USD drops back towards yearly low, rejects the previous day’s rebound.
- Risk-on mood fades as Australia registers most daily virus cases since September 2020.
- US Pres. Biden stays optimistic even as Senators pushed back infrastructure spending debate to Monday.
- ECB, second-tier US data in the spotlight, qualitative factors are the key.
AUD/USD remains pressured around intraday low, down 0.18% on a day near 0.7345, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair reverses Wednesday’s recovery moves from the yearly low as the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections jump in Australia.
Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) record the highest daily covid infections, 122, since the current outbreak began in June. The same propels the national count to 152 by the press time, the highest in 10 months. This pushes NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to say, per the ABC News, “Many of those found to have been infectious in the community were buying groceries, going to the pharmacist and undertaking critical work.”
On the other hand, the UK reported a slightly higher daily count, 44,104 versus 42,302 the previous Wednesday, but a 50% weekly jump in the death toll to 73 keeps highlighting the Delta covid variant fears.
It’s worth noting though that US President Joe Biden’s optimism over infrastructure spending passage, despite Senators’ rejection to the opening debate, joins upbeat Wall Street performance to challenge the bears. The US equities rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid strong earnings.
Talking about data, National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence for the second quarter (Q2) eased below 21 market consensus to 17, versus 19 revised prior. Further, the preliminey trade figures for June showed a record surplus of Australia dollar (AUD) 13.3 billion with the 8% jump in Exports of goods and Imports of godds each.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) regains upside momentum after stepping back from the three-month high on Wednesday, which in turn keeps AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
Considering the lack of major data/events ahead of the US session, AUD/USD traders may keep taking clues from the covid conditions at home and please the bears. However, pre-ECB trading lull and mixed concerns over stimulus may challenge the pair’s further downside.
Technical analysis
Until staying below 0.7410-15 horizontal area comprising August–September 2020 tops and early July lows, AUD/USD bears stay directed towards October high of 0.7244.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7344
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.7359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7472
|Daily SMA50
|0.7609
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7363
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
Dogecoin price ends aimless descent as bulls announce 27% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently undergoing a pullback after rallying extensively. This up move comes after months of a slow and non-volatile downtrend, painting a bullish picture. Therefore, the newly developed optimism will likely continue, pushing DOGE to conquer swing highs.
Recovery continues, oil soars, gold consolidates, Bitcoin above $30K
We're seeing decent gains in stock markets again on Wednesday, with the strong sell-off at the start of the week not quite the deterrent some feared. To put things into perspective, we're basically back at Friday's close but importantly ...