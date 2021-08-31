AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.7300 despite downbeat China PMI

- AUD/USD drops towards intraday low on China data but keeps the immediate trading range.
- China NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI lag behind market consensus and prior readings in August.
- Markets remain lackluster amid mixed clues and cautious mood ahead of US NFP.
- Virus updates, US data may entertain intraday traders.
AUD/USD sellers attack intraday low surrounding 0.7285 after China data disappointed the pair buyers during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote remains inside a 20-pip choppy range amid mixed clues.
China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50.2 forecast and 50.4 previous readouts to 50.1, barely missing the contraction region. However, the Non-Manufacturing activities shrunk, per the PMI data, for August while flashing 47.5 figures versus 52.8 expected and 53.3 prior.
Read: Chinese PMIs miss the mark, AUD steady
Although the downbeat data from Australia’s largest customer weigh on the AUD/USD prices, easing covid infections at home seem to defend the bulls. Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) prints 1,164 daily infections versus the record level of 1290 flashed the previous day. This helps drag the national count to sub 1,300 levels.
In addition to the covid updates, the market’s cautious optimism for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook and upbeat equities also battle the AUD/USD sellers.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures remain firmer around the record top while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop one basis point (bp), down for the third consecutive day, at the latest. Additionally portraying a cautious optimism in the market is the US Dollar Index (DXY) that fails to extend the previous day’s rebound from a two-week low.
Having witnessed an initial market reaction to the China PMI data, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse. However, nothing more important than Friday’s US jobs report for August. That said, US Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence and housing figures could offer intraday moves to the pair.
Technical analysis
A bearish spinning top candlestick around a nine-week-old resistance line, near the 0.7300 threshold, challenges AUD/USD bulls. However, sellers are likely to wait for a clear downside break of the 10-DMA level of 0.7240 for fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7297
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7299
|Daily SMA50
|0.7391
|Daily SMA100
|0.756
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.732
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7284
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7298
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7353
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
