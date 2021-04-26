AUD/USD remains on track to post strong daily gains around 0.7800

- AUD/USD broke above its horizontal range on Monday.
- US Dollar Index looks to close flat below 91.00.
- Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in March.
Last week, the AUD/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range around mid-0.7700s and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. After breaking above its horizontal range on Monday, however, the pair attracted buyers and remains on track to post its highest daily close since early March. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.77% at 0.7805.
AUD capitalizes on rising copper prices
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the sharp increase witnessed in copper prices provided a boost to the AUD. Additionally, the upbeat market mood helped risk-sensitive AUD preserve its firm footing ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events.
The only data from the US on Tuesday revealed that Durable Goods Orders in March increased by 0.5%. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 2.5% but was largely ignored by market participants.
During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the first-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI figures will be watched closely by market participants. Later in the day, the FOMC will announce Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement.
Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its first estimate of the second-quarter GDP growth on Thursday ahead of Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index figures.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which lost nearly 1% last week, is staying relatively quiet below 91.00 on Monday, allowing the AUD's market valuation and the risk perception to drive AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7805
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|0.7741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7688
|Daily SMA200
|0.7448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
