AUD/USD remains on track to end week above 0.69 handle

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Greenback weakens on dismal durable goods orders data.
  • Slightly better sentiment helps the pair extend rebound.

The AUD/USD pair took advantage of the broad-based USD weakness on Thursday and closed the day in the positive territory after suffering losses in the first three days of the week. With the improved market sentiment and the unabated selling pressure on the greenback providing a boost on Friday, the pair extended its rebound and rose above the 0.69 mark. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on the day at 0.6917 and was virtually unchanged on the weekly chart.

U.S. President Trump's comments in the early trading hours of the Asian session helped the risk appetite return to markets ahead of the weekend. Trump said he was looking forward to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20 meeting and added that he was hopeful to get a trade deal with China "at some point." Although these remarks didn't necessarily hint at progress in the U.S. trade talks, it was enough to bring slight optimism to the markets, which could also be seen in the rebound in the 10-year US T-bond yields and the major equity indexes.

Meanwhile, today's data from the U.S. showed that durable goods orders in April declined by 2.1% following March's impressive 2.8% growth and weighed on the greenback to help the pair continue to push higher. The US Dollar Index, which rose to its highest level in two years at 98.37 on Thursday, was last down 0.22% on the day at 97.64.

Due to the sharp drop in durable goods orders, J.P. Morgan announced that it lowered the forecast for the second-quarter GDP growth to 1% from 2.25% in the previous estimate.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6917
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.6899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6965
Daily SMA50 0.7054
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7141
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6902
Previous Daily Low 0.6864
Previous Weekly High 0.7003
Previous Weekly Low 0.6862
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6875
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6913
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6951

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

