AUD/USD remains indecisive around 0.7350 as market optimism fades

- AUD/USD steps back from intraday high but seesaws around 50-DMA for the fourth day.
- Uptick in virus cases, China’s fear of Typhoon Chanthu weigh on sentiment.
- Chatters concerning Sino-American relations, Iran’s nuclear deal and vaccines favor bulls.
- A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the drive’s seat.
AUD/USD fades initial Asian session recovery, at par with week-start levels around 0.7358 during early Monday. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles for a clear direction amid mixed concerns.
The chatters over US stimulus, Iran and the easing of the Sino-American tussles join the vaccine optimism to cite the positive catalysts. On the contrary, an uptick in daily virus cases and fears over Typhoon Chanthu reaching China’s mainland challenge the bulls amid a quiet start to the week.
US Democrats are up for easing their previous demands to push forward President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion stimulus. Biden’s six-pronged strategy and the US-China talks after multiple months of silence favor market sentiment and commodity prices. Additionally, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi recently visited Tehran and returned with the good news of striking a deal with Iran to solve "the most urgent issue" between them.
Australia’s daily covid counts increase from 1,672 to 1,750 but the hopes that 80% of the population will be vaccinated by October question the covid woes. Further, authorities in Shanghai shut down schools and suspend flights on geopolitical fears. Also challenging risk appetite, as well as AUD/USD prices, is North Korea’s testing of the long-range cruise missile.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures pare initial gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay inactive near 1.34% at the latest.
Given the lack of major data/events, as well as fears of Fed tapering, AUD/USD traders need to watch risk catalysts closely for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although a convergence of 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 0.7350-55 becomes a strong near-term support for AUD/USD traders, the bulls remain skeptical unless crossing but a broad resistance zone near 0.7410-25 will be the key hurdle to watch afterward.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7308
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.753
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
