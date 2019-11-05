AUD/USD remains flat after status quo RBA decision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • RBA kept rates unchanged at 0.75% as expected.
  • The central bank said a gentle turning point appears to have been reached. 
  • Markets may continue to price out prospects of a year-end rate cut, helping the AUD pick up a bid in Europe. 

AUD/USD is seeing little action in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to maintain the status quo on interest rates.

The RBA kept its target overnight cash rate (OCR) at the current level of 0.75% following 25-basis point rate cuts at the June, July and October RBA meetings. The central bank was expected to stand pat on rates. 

The central bank said that the central scenario is for inflation to pick up gradually and growth is likely to pick up up to around 3% in 2021. Wage growth, however, is likely to remain around the current rate for some time, the bank added while stating that a gentle turning point appears to have been reached, signaling scope for a pause in the easing cycle.

The market was expecting the RBA to water down its easing bias and acknowledge the improved mood in the financial markets and economy. 

The AUD, therefore, continues to trade in a flat-to-negative manner around 0.6680, a level seen ahead of the RBA's rate decision. With RBA's watered-down easing bias, markets may continue to price out the prospects of the RBA cutting rates into the year-end. Currently, the probability of the year-end move stands at 24%.

The AUD, therefore, could pick up a bid during the day ahead, more so, if the equities and other risky assets continue to cheer the US-China trade optimism. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6883
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6824
Daily SMA50 0.6801
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6926
Previous Daily Low 0.6876
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6964

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180

EUR/USD: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180

Following pair’s pullback from Oct month high, EUR/USD declines to an upward sloping trend line since early previous month while trading near 1.1123 during the initial Tue. Bullish MACD doubts pair’s further declines.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers

Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00

USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00

The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism

Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism

Gold is currently trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having faced rejection at highs near $1,515 on Monday. Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week.

Gold News

US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere

US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere

Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September.  The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2.  Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures