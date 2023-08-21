AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6400 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further

- AUD/USD kicks off the new week on a softer note and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- China’s economic woes continue to weigh on investors’ sentiment and the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 underpin the USD and contribute to a mildly softer tone.
The AUD/USD pair meets with some supply on the first day of a new week and trades with a mild negative bias through the early part of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 0.6400 round-figure mark and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since November 2022 touched last Thursday.
A smaller rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) signals limited policy support for the economy despite worries about a deepening crisis in the domestic property sector. This, in turn, continues to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, and undermines the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, a bullish US Dollar (USD) is seen as another factor exerting some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currency, holds steady just below its highest level in more than two months in the wake of hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. It is worth recalling that the minutes of the July 25-26 FOMC meeting showed that policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation. Moreover, the incoming US macro data point to an extremely resilient economy and support prospects for further tightening by the Fed.
Meanwhile, the view that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend support to the Greenback. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Bearish traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium later this week, where comments by central bankers might infuse significant volatility in the markets.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent slide below the 0.6600 mark, which confirmed the bearish double-top breakdown, validates the near-term negative outlook for the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly oversold conditions. This might hold back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US on Monday and ahead of the key event risk.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6397
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6574
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6429
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0900 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand on Monday amid improving risk mood and helps the pair stretch higher. The US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2750 on improving market mood
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of the new week and trades in positive territory above 1.2750. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock index futures, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,890 despite rising US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around $1,890 on Monday. Although the US Dollar stays under selling pressure, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.