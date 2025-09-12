AUD/USD refreshes 10-month high near 0.6670 amid upbeat market sentiment

- AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6670 as the Australian Dollar capitalizes on risk-on market mood.
- Fed dovish expectations have boosted demand for risk-sensitive assets.
- The RBA is unlikely to cut interest rates in September’s monetary policy meeting.
The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh 10-month high near 0.6670 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD)outperforms its peers amid cheerful market sentiment.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.27%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.20%
|0.29%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|GBP
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.29%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|0.22%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.06%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.18%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.25%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.20%
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.22%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
S&P 500 futures are marginally down during the European trading session, but gained 0.85% on Thursday.
The appeal of risk-sensitive assets has increased amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 7.5% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.
Fed dovish speculation has been fuelled by weakening United States (US) labor market conditions. The US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 263K in the week ending September 5, the highest level seen in four years.
In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Consumer Inflation Expectations data for September.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously near its Thursday’s low around 97.60.
In Australia, Consumer Inflation Expectations for the forward one-year has come in higher at 4.7% on an annualized basis in September against the prior reading of 3.9%. De-anchoring consumer inflation expectations could force traders to reassess speculation about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will reduce interest rates in the policy meeting on September 30.
“We continue to expect just one more cut in November but no change at the RBA’s September meeting,” analysts at CommonWealth Bank said, News.com.au reported.
Economic Indicator
Initial Jobless Claims
The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.Read more.
Last release: Thu Sep 11, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Weekly
Actual: 263K
Consensus: 235K
Previous: 237K
Source: US Department of Labor
Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.