AUD/USD recovers from Tuesday’s losses, steady at 0.7147 as Powell testifies on Congress

- The Australian dollar retreated from a daily high at 0.7172 down to 0.7146 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Congress.
- Positive market sentiment weighed on the greenback, as the US Dollar Index falls 0.09%.
- US ADP Employment Change rose to 534K more than the 525K foreseen by analysts, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed.
The AUD/USD cuts Tuesday’s losses during the New York session, up some 0.27%, trading at 0.7147 at the time of writing. Positive market sentiment in the financial markets favors risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, the NZD, and the CAD. Also, US equity indices are rising, after on Tuesday, the Omicron COVID-19 variant woes and hawkish commentary of Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell dampened the market mood.
In the overnight session, the AUD/USD pair recovered most of Tuesday’s losses, peaking at around 0.7172. However, as the European session got underway, it retested the 50-hour simple moving average around 0.7140 but bounced off that level, printing another leg-up, ahead of the testimony of Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, before the Congress.
Summarizing some Fed’s Powell remarks, he said that wages have moved up “significantly.” He reiterated that inflation is connected to the pandemic, and elevated prices have been stubbornly persistent. Further noted that “we need to move on from the word transitory” and reinforced that the economy is very strong.
In the Asian session, the Australian economic docket featured the Real Gross Domestic Product for the Q3, quarterly and yearly figures. The quarterly reading shrank 1.9% less than the 2.7% contraction expected, whereas the annual number rose by 3.9%, higher than the 3.0% estimated. According to sources cited by the Guardian, “given the backdrop of lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT, this is an impressively strong performance.”
On the US economic front, the US ADP Employment Change for November showed that private payrolls rose by 534K, more than the 525K foreseen by analysts. Meanwhile, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose by increased to 61.1, a tenth higher than the 61.0 estimated. According to Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM survey committee, “the US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with some indications of slight labor and supplier delivery improvement.”
That said, and the ongoing testify on Congress of Fed’s Chair Powell and US Treasury Secretary Yellen, amid market sentiment, would be the catalysts for AUD/USD traders. Any hawkish comments made by Powell would favor USD bulls, though it seems at press time that Tuesday’s appearance at the Senate, priced in any statements that he would make today.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7147
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7283
|Daily SMA50
|0.7337
|Daily SMA100
|0.7337
|Daily SMA200
|0.7511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
