AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined above 0.7600 mark

- AUD/USD staged a goodish bounce amid a modest USD pullback from multi-month tops.
- Recovering US equity futures prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD.
- The attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and remain limited.
The AUD/USD pair has recovered around 35-40 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, near the 0.7620-25 region.
A modest bounce in the US equity futures prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the AUD/USD pair to stage a modest bounce from the 0.7585-80 region, just ahead of YTD lows.
The AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent sharp pullback from monthly tops, around mid-0.7800s, touched in the aftermath of the dovish FOMC statement last week. That said, any meaningful recovery seems elusive amid the underlying bullish sentiment around the USD, supported by the upbeat US economic outlook.
Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Moreover, renewed COVID-19 jitters, potential US tax hikes, diplomatic tensions between China and the West might further cap the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, the intraday recovery might still be categorized as a short-covering bounce from oversold conditions on hourly charts and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and flash PMI prints for March. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony and the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7756
|Daily SMA50
|0.7739
|Daily SMA100
|0.7609
|Daily SMA200
|0.7363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7609
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.